Critical Analysis: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods 3.55% 17.49% 4.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Big 5 Sporting Goods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Big 5 Sporting Goods $996.49 million 0.22 $8.44 million $0.41 24.02

Big 5 Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Big 5 Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 7 0 3.00 Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Big 5 Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Big 5 Sporting Goods is more favorable than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big 5 Sporting Goods beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its own trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. As of May 27, 2020, it operated 431 stores. The company also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

