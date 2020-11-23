Critical Review: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) & Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Citizens BancShares and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prosperity Bancshares 0 7 6 0 2.46

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.95 $457.37 million N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares $957.22 million 5.87 $332.55 million $5.02 12.09

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Prosperity Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01% Prosperity Bancshares 36.72% 8.25% 1.52%

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats First Citizens BancShares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, and consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 574 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank operated 285 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

