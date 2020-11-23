Critical Survey: GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) versus Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Post and GREE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $70.95 billion 0.82 $2.94 billion $2.34 20.22 GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than GREE.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and GREE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 3.94% 17.66% 4.92% GREE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and GREE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 5 9 0 2.64 GREE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Post currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.44%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than GREE.

Risk & Volatility

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GREE has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats GREE on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The eCommerce Solutions division provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About GREE

GREE, Inc., a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber). The company discovers, produces, and manages VTubers; creates and distributes video programs of VTubers; develops and publishes platforms; and provides studio systems, as well as offers financial support for creators and start-ups. In addition, the company operates MINE, an online video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty, and lifestyle topics; LIMIA, an online magazine that features home and living lifestyle content; ARINE, an online magazine for young women; and aumo, an online lifestyle magazine. Further, it provides solutions for online advertising and marketing business; and invests in Internet business related technology services companies. GREE, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

