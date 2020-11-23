Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Stock Rating Lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.18.

CUB stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at about $87,255,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 50.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 390,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cubic by 870.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Cubic by 14.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

