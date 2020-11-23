Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells $97,114.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.96. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

