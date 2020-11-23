DA Davidson Boosts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $24.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Sonos has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonos by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 120,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $427,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.