Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.15 ($75.48).

EPA BN opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Friday. Danone S.A. has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.79.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

