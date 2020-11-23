Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €73.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.46 ($74.66).

Shares of BN stock opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.79.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

