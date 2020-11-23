Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.46 ($74.66).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.79.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.