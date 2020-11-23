DAOBet Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $4,870.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,303.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $307.67 or 0.01680968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00386339 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.