Desjardins Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF)

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.31.

SLF opened at C$59.50 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.36%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.35, for a total value of C$1,499,295.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,590,607.45. Insiders sold 84,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,960 over the last ninety days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

