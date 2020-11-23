Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) a €107.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBX. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.67 ($120.78).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a one year high of €110.24 ($129.69).

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

