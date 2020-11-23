Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $47.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ opened at $42.00 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 265,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $10,818,995.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,173,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,098 shares of company stock worth $17,513,630. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.