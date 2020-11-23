Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $70.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

