Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $65.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE CMP opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,776 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 148,187 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

