Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 205.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ABB by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 10.0% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 143,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

