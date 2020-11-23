Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $123.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $119.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.83.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

