Deutsche Börse’s (DBOEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.