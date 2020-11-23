Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.76 ($23.24).

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €14.87 ($17.49). 10,450,260 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

