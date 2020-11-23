DigixDAO (DGD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $248,790.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $113.21 or 0.00618820 BTC on exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and $248,790.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00081210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00377411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.51 or 0.03173006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00029097 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 143,112 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

