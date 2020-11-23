DistX Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One DistX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DistX has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $354,487.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00164934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.01014171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00192978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00097234 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 102,395.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006704 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 tokens. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io.

DistX Token Trading

DistX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

