Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Raised by South State CORP.

South State CORP. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,932.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.