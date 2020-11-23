Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dover by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dover by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.