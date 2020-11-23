DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

