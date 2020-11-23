Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE opened at $38.41 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.