easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.