Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $121.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $119.53, with a volume of 8092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.40.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.