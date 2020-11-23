Eaton Vance (EV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton Vance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EV opened at $65.66 on Monday. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on EV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

