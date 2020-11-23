ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.