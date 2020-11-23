Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,570 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 488,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

