Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 123 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,642. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

