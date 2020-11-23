Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in UGI by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.40. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

