Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $49.20. 25,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

