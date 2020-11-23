Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 57,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

