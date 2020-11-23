Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Orange by 2,487.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 550,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 528,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Orange by 265.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 64.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 22.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.14. 3,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.