Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. 249,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

