Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.90. 46,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

