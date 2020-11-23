Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.92 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.73. 19,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

