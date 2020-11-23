Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 58,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in The Home Depot by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.90. 71,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.