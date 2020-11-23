Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.89. 166,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

