Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Compass Minerals International worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. 1,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,162. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

