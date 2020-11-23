Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.15. 102,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,775,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

