Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,380 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Shares of HON traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $204.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.