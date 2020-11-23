Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 670,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,106 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,862,290. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

