Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 2.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of United Rentals worth $19,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,968. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $223.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

