Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,293 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 107,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. 3,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

