Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,054. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.