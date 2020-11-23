Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $23.05 on Monday, reaching $1,713.33. 21,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The stock has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,617.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

