Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 95,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

