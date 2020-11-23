Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,465,000 after acquiring an additional 332,736 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

SCZ traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $64.30. 11,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,047. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

